Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.99

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.99 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.69). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.68), with a volume of 677,084 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
