Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as low as C$5.69. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 60,673 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOY. Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Journey Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.15 price objective on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Journey Energy

Journey Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$346.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$53.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million. Journey Energy had a net margin of 59.79% and a return on equity of 51.85%. Analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.6204301 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.