Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

