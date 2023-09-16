Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Kaltura Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 132.37% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,666 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

