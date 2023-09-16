Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 132.37% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).
