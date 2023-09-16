KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

