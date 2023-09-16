Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

