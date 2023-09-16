Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.45 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,184 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,710. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

