Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.29

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.29 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.97). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 77.65 ($0.97), with a volume of 473,766 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.