Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.29

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.29 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.97). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 77.65 ($0.97), with a volume of 473,766 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock has a market cap of £614.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,941.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

