Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

