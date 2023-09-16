Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $337.40

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €337.40 ($362.80) and traded as high as €364.85 ($392.31). Linde shares last traded at €364.35 ($391.77), with a volume of 26,697 shares traded.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is €348.51 and its 200-day moving average is €337.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

