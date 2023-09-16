Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

CAVA Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $35.42 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos acquired 4,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

