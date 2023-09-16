Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

