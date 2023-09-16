Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.72

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.72 and traded as low as $21.45. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

Madison County Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

