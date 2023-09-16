Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,746 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

MGA stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

