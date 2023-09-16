Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mainz Biomed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MYNZ
Mainz Biomed Trading Down 10.4 %
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mainz Biomed
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.