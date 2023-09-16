Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mainz Biomed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Mainz Biomed Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Mainz Biomed stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

