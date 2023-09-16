Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $199.27

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.27 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 183.10 ($2.29). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.30), with a volume of 31,345 shares.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.27. The stock has a market cap of £97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -334.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Majedie Investments

In related news, insider Christopher Getley purchased 12,900 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £24,897 ($31,156.30). Insiders own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.