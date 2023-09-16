Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.35. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.