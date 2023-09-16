Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

