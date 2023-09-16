mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.50. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 10,529 shares.

MDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 target price on mdf commerce and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$153.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.39.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.60 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.01356 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

