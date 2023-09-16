MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $8.92. MediWound shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 40,757 shares traded.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. On average, analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

