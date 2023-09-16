Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MSB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

