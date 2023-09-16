MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MetLife stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.