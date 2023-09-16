Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.86

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.86 and traded as low as $53.64. Metro shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

