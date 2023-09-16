Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 47,713,711 shares trading hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

