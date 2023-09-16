Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.95 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 248,339 shares.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The stock has a market cap of £55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £79,848.36 ($99,922.86). Corporate insiders own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

