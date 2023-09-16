Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,228,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,826,480. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
