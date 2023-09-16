Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

