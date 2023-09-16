Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $293.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $396.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

