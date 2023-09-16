New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

Get New Relic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEWR

New Relic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,510 shares of company stock worth $2,622,602. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 104.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 441,781 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $20,695,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.