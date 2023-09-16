Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,042.13

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,042.13 ($13.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.52). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.23), with a volume of 13,072 shares traded.

Nichols Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £385.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,204.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,042.13.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,484.85%.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.