Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

DURECT Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

