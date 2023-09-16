Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

NOC stock opened at $433.49 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.94 and a 200-day moving average of $449.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

