Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $427.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

