Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.86

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.86 and traded as high as $65.12. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 69,709 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

