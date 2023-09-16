Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average is $295.61. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

