Old North State Trust LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises 3.7% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.