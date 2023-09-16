Old North State Trust LLC Buys 374 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 149,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.