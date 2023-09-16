Old North State Trust LLC Buys 93 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

