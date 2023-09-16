Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 1,663 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

