Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,260 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,475,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,728,000 after buying an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,183,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,480,000 after buying an additional 2,674,279 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

