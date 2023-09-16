Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $348.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,883 shares of company stock worth $7,785,258. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

