Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

