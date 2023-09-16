Old North State Trust LLC Has $27,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 342.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.60 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

