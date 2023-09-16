Old North State Trust LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

