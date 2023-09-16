Old North State Trust LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

