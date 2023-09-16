Old North State Trust LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 227.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $205,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $115.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,563 shares of company stock valued at $984,099. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

