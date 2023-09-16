Old North State Trust LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.76 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

