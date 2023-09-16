Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

