Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.