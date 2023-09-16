Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3,290.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

STZ opened at $260.27 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

